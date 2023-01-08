scorecardresearch
‘If I were bowling to him, I’d be disheartened on seeing his batting’: Hardik Pandya on Suryakumar Yadav

Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav during the third India-Sri Lanka T20I. (BCCI on Twitter)

India captain Hardik Pandya was all praise for Suryakumar Yadav after the latter’s third T20I ton in less than six months time. Surya’s 51-ball-112 helped India beat Sri Lanka by 91 runs and seal the three-match series 2-1.

“I think he has been surprising everyone every innings that he is batting,” Pandya said post-match. “He is just telling us that batting is so easy. If I were bowling to him, I’d be disheartened on seeing his batting, with the shot he plays. He has played blinders after blinders.”

“You don’t need to tell him anything, he knows what to do. If there is any situation where he is unsure, we have our chats but more often than not, he knows what to do.”

Pandya wasn’t the only Indian bowler glad to be on the same team as the Mumbai batter. “I am happy to be on his team,” said Yuzvendra Chahal. “What Surya does in nets, you see that in the match. We try and send the best bowlers to him in the nets.”

The innings marked Surya’s third three-figure score for India in T20Is, following up on his ton in England last summer and against New Zealand back in November last year. It fired India to the total of 228/5 in their quote of 20 overs despite going two down in the powerplay.

First published on: 08-01-2023 at 16:08 IST
