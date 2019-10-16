‘What a memorable journey it’s been’: Hardik Pandya recalls ODI debut against New Zealand

Hardik Pandya, who underwent successful lower back surgery recently, turned back the pages of his career to recall his one-day international debut which happened three years ago, through Twitter on Wednesday.

Sharing a photo where he is seen receiving the Indian cap from former India captain Kapil Dev, he wrote, “Taking a moment to remember my ODI debut three years ago today … what a memorable journey it’s been so far with #TeamIndia. Every time I step onto the field, I realize a dream I had as a kid to play for my country.. there’s no greater honour for me.”

The 26-year-old made his ODI debut against New Zealand in Dharamsala back in 2016, where he stole the headlines with his superb bowling performance, with figures of 3/31 from just seven overs. After opening the bowling with Umesh Yadav, Pandya had dismissed the likes of Martin Guptill, Corey Anderson, and Luke Ronchi.

Pandya helped India restrict New Zealand to a total of 190 in 43.5 overs, which the Men in Blue chased down comfortably in the 34th over with six wickets in hand.

The all-rounder is recuperating from his back injury which he had suffered during the T20I series against South Africa, which ended in a 1-1 draw. After missing out on the Test squad for the ongoing series against the Proteas, it is likely that he will also miss the T20I series against Bangladesh next month.