‘Hardik Pandya should himself say no to captaincy’: Former India opener picks alternate captain for MI in IPL 2026

The Mumbai Indians are set to court an increasingly unique situation in the IPL 2026 season, where two T20 World Cup-winning captains will play under another leader. With Suryakumar Yadav joining Rohit Sharma with a T20 World Cup triumph earlier this month, MI skipper Hardik Pandya will have plenty of experience to draw inspiration from after two lacklustre editions as skipper of the five-time champions.

Hardik’s high-profile return to MI in 2024 as captain, displacing Rohit, did not go according to plan, as MI finished at the bottom of the standings for the first time in history. With a star-studded roster still intact, Mumbai made amends last year, qualifying for the Playoffs under Pandya but still failing to reach the finals.