Hardik Pandya gets engaged to actor Natasa Stankovic, see pics

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announced their engagement on the first day of the new year after the Indian cricketer revealed the news on social media. Hardik took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and Natasa Stankovic with their engagement rings.

The two were on a speedboat in Dubai as they celebrated the wonderful moment. Pandya shared a video and he made the proposal on a yacht which was decorated with balloons and flowers. There were also some musicians playing romantic songs while the couple sipped on some champagne to celebrate. Natasa looked gorgeous flaunting her rock. ‘Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged,” Hardik wrote in his social media post.

In 2019, Natasa Stankovic was seen on Nach Baliye 9 with her ex-boyfriend Aly Goni. The two made it to the final and ended up as the third runner-up of the dance reality show.

She was recently seen in The Body song “Jhalak Dikhlaja Reloaded”. Stankovic first rose to fame as a contestant on Bigg Boss 8. Watch the video in the link below-

Earlier, on Hardik’s birthday, the Serbian actress wrote a special message for the cricketer. “To my best friend, the strongest and the most beautiful soul. This year has been a roller coaster ride for you. Many great things happen and some were not that great but definitely have made you stronger.”

“You have been such an inspiration for all of us and I couldn’t be more proud of you for everything you have done for yourself and people around you, for everything you have gone through and still decided to stand tall and get out of it like a winner.”

