Why Hardik Pandya’s MI to PBKS move could be the fresh start his career needs

Sometimes, a change of dressing room can do a player a world of good. Hardik Pandya will hope that is the case when he begins a new chapter with Punjab Kings (PBKS) next season after Mumbai Indians (MI) and PBKS agreed to a trade involving him and Arshdeep Singh.

Hardik’s second stint at MI did not quite go to plan. He returned to the franchise in 2024 and took over the captaincy from Rohit Sharma in a move that sparked considerable debate. The transition was far from smooth. He faced hostility from sections of the MI fan base, was booed repeatedly at Wankhede Stadium, while the team’s performances did little to ease the pressure.

MI finished last in the table in his first season as captain. They made the playoffs in 2025, but could not sustain that progress in 2026, finishing ninth. For a franchise accustomed to challenging for the title, the results were underwhelming. Hardik, too, had to contend with fitness concerns and inconsistent contributions with bat and ball.

The move to PBKS offers him an opportunity to start afresh. He will not have the burden of captaincy, with Shreyas Iyer continuing to lead the side. After a turbulent three-year spell as MI captain, that could be a welcome change. Hardik can concentrate on what he brings to the team as an all-rounder, rather than being judged on every decision he makes as skipper.

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There is, however, another responsibility awaiting him. PBKS have parted ways with Arshdeep, who has been with the franchise since his IPL debut in 2019 and is India’s leading wicket-taker in T20Is. Hardik’s arrival will give the side an experienced all-rounder, but he will also be expected to contribute with the ball. His ability to bowl regularly and deliver his full quota could become an important part of PBKS’s plans.

Through the highs, the lows, and everything in between, thank you for being a part of the Mumbai Indians story, Hardik.💙 https://t.co/pUqwrIwebi — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 11, 2026

The challenge for Hardik will be to rediscover the consistency that made him one of the most sought-after all-rounders in the IPL. His first stint with MI, between 2015 and 2021, brought four titles and established him as a match-winner. He carried that reputation to Gujarat Titans, leading them to the title in their debut season in 2022 and the final in 2023.

His return to MI was supposed to be another successful chapter. Instead, it became a difficult period for both player and franchise. The move to PBKS gives him a chance to turn the page. Playing under Shreyas, without the added responsibility of leadership, might be the change of environment he needs.

At 33, Hardik still has time to take his career in a new direction. PBKS will hope he can deliver with both bat and ball. For him, the challenge is to show that the difficult years at MI were a phase rather than the beginning of a decline.