Hardik Pandya’s MI captaincy safe despite IPL 2026 struggles

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Despite a disappointing IPL 2026 that has left the Mumbai Indians (MI) ninth on the points table, Hardik Pandya’s position as captain is not under immediate threat.
The Indian Express has learnt that the franchise management continues to back Pandya and does not see the team’s struggles as a reflection of his leadership. Instead, they believe MI have been slow to adapt to the evolving style of play in the tournament.
This season, several teams have relied on explosive starts from their openers and bowlers who can make an impact in the powerplay as well as at the death. MI, however, have not been able to consistently match that template, which has put them under pressure in both innings.
Pandya, who was brought in from the Gujarat Titans in a high-profile move ahead of IPL 2024, has had a modest season so far. He has scored 146 runs in eight matches and picked up four wickets. He has also missed two games, against Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants.
However, the struggles have not been limited to the captain. Several senior players have not hit top form, adding to MI’s inconsistent run.
Jasprit Bumrah, usually the team’s most reliable bowler, has taken only three wickets in 10 matches. Suryakumar Yadav has managed 195 runs in 10 games and has not been able to dominate attacks as he usually does.
Rohit Sharma, too, has played only a handful of matches this season, which has affected the team’s stability at the top of the order.
As a result, MI have often found themselves either chasing big totals without a solid start or failing to defend scores due to a lack of early breakthroughs.
Despite these issues, the management remains confident that the team can turn things around in the remaining matches. The belief within the camp is that a few strong performances from key players could quickly change their position on the table.
The five-time champions next face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Raipur on Sunday.
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