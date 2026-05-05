Hardik Pandya’s MI captaincy safe despite IPL 2026 struggles

Hardik Pandya, who was brought in from the Gujarat Titans in a high-profile move ahead of IPL 2024, has had a modest season so far. (BCCI/Creimas Photo)

Despite a disappointing IPL 2026 that has left the Mumbai Indians (MI) ninth on the points table, Hardik Pandya’s position as captain is not under immediate threat.

The Indian Express has learnt that the franchise management continues to back Pandya and does not see the team’s struggles as a reflection of his leadership. Instead, they believe MI have been slow to adapt to the evolving style of play in the tournament.

This season, several teams have relied on explosive starts from their openers and bowlers who can make an impact in the powerplay as well as at the death. MI, however, have not been able to consistently match that template, which has put them under pressure in both innings.