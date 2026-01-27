Which player will be a ‘massive bonus’ for India for his experience as per bowling coach Morne Morkel

While Hardik Pandya hasn’t been able to flex his muscles with the bat as much as he would have liked, with the ball, he has been making telling contributions.

Hardik Pandya India T20 World CupHardik Pandya of India David Miller of South Africa during the 1st T20I match between India and South Africa, held at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, India, on December 9, 2025. (CREIMAS for BCCI)

Ever since returning to the national fold during the series against South Africa, Hardik Pandya has looked the part. Coming back from an injury lay-off, the all-rounder has been cranking up good pace apart from providing finishing touches with the bat whenever required, thus making this Indian outfit a well-rounded one going into the T20 World Cup.

While Pandya hasn’t been able to flex his muscles with the bat as much as he would have liked, with the ball, he has been making telling contributions. Pandya taking the new ball has also meant India have been able to save Jasprit Bumrah for the back-end. At the T20 World Cup, his form with both bat and ball would be crucial for them to go all the way again. India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel said Pandya is again beginning to show his class with the ball, providing key breakthroughs and his experience was huge for the side.

Also Read | Why the Indian team will be tough to read this World Cup, according to Morne Morkel

“Hardik is again in the series with the ball for me, showing his class,” Morkel admitted. “He’s looking extremely fit, and his body is in good shape at the moment, which is a massive bonus for us. Unfortunately, so far with the way we’ve been batting, he’s sort of lacked that time in the middle. But I think we all saw at the game, the last match — that afterwards he went down to the nets and he practised for hours. That was great to see. He’s really focused to put in a great performance for the team. I think with everything that he’s done so far, he’s been very professional, he’s been world-class. Just to have his experience in the changing room is a massive plus point, bonus for us,” the former South Africa pacer added.

Hardik will next be seen in action against New Zealand in the 4th T20I on Wednesday.

