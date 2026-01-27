Which player will be a ‘massive bonus’ for India for his experience as per bowling coach Morne Morkel

Ever since returning to the national fold during the series against South Africa, Hardik Pandya has looked the part. Coming back from an injury lay-off, the all-rounder has been cranking up good pace apart from providing finishing touches with the bat whenever required, thus making this Indian outfit a well-rounded one going into the T20 World Cup.

While Pandya hasn’t been able to flex his muscles with the bat as much as he would have liked, with the ball, he has been making telling contributions. Pandya taking the new ball has also meant India have been able to save Jasprit Bumrah for the back-end. At the T20 World Cup, his form with both bat and ball would be crucial for them to go all the way again. India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel said Pandya is again beginning to show his class with the ball, providing key breakthroughs and his experience was huge for the side.