Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul to join team India for New Zealand series as BCCI revokes suspension

The BCCI on Thursday lifted the ban on cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul who were earlier suspended from the national team after their controversial appearance on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan. The Committee of Administrators of the BCCI revoked the provisional suspensions on both cricketers.

Pandya and Rahul had allegedly made sexist remark during the show and also revealed details of dressing room activities which had irked the BCCI officials. Both the players can now join the team for the remaining New Zealand series. India have won the first match of the 5-ODI series.

Earlier on Saturday, BCCI acting president CK Khanna had urged the COA to lift the suspension on Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul. “The Indian senior team as well as the Emerging, A teams and U-19s will have behavioural counselling session at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). The course will deal with every aspect of a professional sportsperson’s life. There will also be sessions on gender sensitivity,” a senior BCCI official, privy to the development, told PTI on conditions of anonymity.