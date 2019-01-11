Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul suspended, to miss ODI series vs Australia

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul have been suspended pending an inquiry into their comments during a TV show, ruling them out of the ODI series against Australia starting Saturday. The cricketers, who have been in the eye of a storm following their remarks on ‘Koffee with Karan’, were omitted from the line-up for the opening match in Sydney.

Advertising

“Both Pandya and Rahul have been suspended pending an inquiry,” the Committee of Administrators (CoA) chairman Vinod Rai is quoted as saying by PTI.

According to reports, the two will be issued fresh showcause notices before a formal enquiry begins and it is yet to be decided whether it will be an internal committee of the BCCI or an ad hoc ombudsman who will be conducting it.

The Indian team management will take a call on whether they would want to keep the two with the team or send them back. There is a school of thought that they be kept with the team as the backlash back home could be severe but majority in BCCI brass is against the decision.

In case the two are brought back from Australia, the likes of Rishabh Pant and Manish Pandey will be in contention to be their replacements.

The decision to hand them suspensions came after Rai’s CoA colleague Diana Edulji recommended suspension till further action against the two. This was after the BCCI’s legal team refused to declare the duo’s comments a violation of the code of conduct.

Edulji had initially suggested a two-match suspension for the duo but referred the matter to the legal cell after Vinod Rai agreed with her and recommended the same.

“It is imperative that players be put under suspension till further course of action is decided for this misconduct as was done in case of (BCCI) CEO (Rahul Johri) when he was sent on leave on sexual harassment matter,” read Edulji’s response to the legal opinion which is in possession of PTI.

Their remarks on the show were also condemned by India captain Virat Kohli, who called them inappropriate and asserted that the side does not stand by “those individual opinions”.

Pandya had boasted about hooking up with multiple women and being open about it with his parents during the interview. Rahul was, however, a shade more restrained in his responses on relationships and women.

Advertising

It is speculated that the BCCI might bar players from appearing on entertainment shows owing to the ongoing furore.

With PTI inputs.