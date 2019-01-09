Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul issued showcause notice by BCCI over remarks on chat show

Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul have found themselves in trouble after the duo were slammed for allegedly making misogynist and sexist comments on the TV chat show Koffee with Karan. In a statement to news agency PTI, Chairman of the Committee of Administrators (COA) that runs the BCCI, Vinod Rai, said: “We have sent showcause notices to Hardik Pandya and K L Rahul for their comments. They have been given 24 hours to give an explanation.”

According to the news agency, the criticisms faced by the players might prompt the Board to bar players from making appearances on shows not associated with cricket. “It will be considered whether players should even be allowed to appear on such shows which have got nothing to do with cricket,” a BCCI source told PTI.

In a tweet, former BCCI general manager Ratnakar Shetty described Pandya’s conduct as “disgrace to cricket community. “It is time the BCCI decides to take corrective steps for cricketers who talk rubbish on public platforms. Hardik Pandya was a disgrace to the cricket community the way he spoke on Koffee with Karan show. He has insulted the women and also made a racist remark,” he said in a tweet.

At the chat show, the allrounder had made several comments that left the fans shocked. Speaking to the host Karan Johar, the 26-year-old shared details such as “When I lost my virginity, I came home and said, “Main karke aya hai aaj (I had sex today)” and “At a party my parents asked me acha tera wala (women) kaun sa hai [who is your interest here?] so I said yeh, yeh, yeh (pointing out women) and they were like waah proud of u beta.”

It is all very well to issue show-cause notices now to KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya. But I do wish the BCCI spends time in sensitising these young players to life beyond the dressing room; to getting them outside the bubble that is inevitable given the adulation they get. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 9 January 2019

In a tweet earlier on Wednesday, Pandya apologised for his remarks. “After reflecting on my comments on Koffee with Karan, I would like to apologise to everyone concerned who I may have hurt in a way. Honestly, I got a bit carried away with the nature of the show. In no way did I mean to disrespect of hurt anyone’s sentiments. Respect,” he wrote.

Both Pandya and KL Rahul are currently with the Indian team in Australia where it recently recorded a historic maiden Test series win. Pandya had joined the team before the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne after recovering from a back injury which he had suffered during the Asia Cup in UAE last year.

Both the players are likely to be seen in action in the three-match ODI series against Australia which starts on January 12 in Sydney.