Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul issued showcause for comments, CoA to take a call today

The Committee of Administrators’ (CoA) verdict on the Hardik Pandya-KL Rahul talk show row is expected on Thursday, The Indian Express has learnt. This follows the show-causes notices to the two cricketers and their subsequent responses.

Advertising

The comments were considered misogynistic and racially insensitive and the cricketers had been given 24 hours to respond. Pandya, in his response, offered “regrets”.

“I made an appearance on the chat show where I have made certain statements without realising that these could be disrespectful and offend sensitivities of viewers for which I am sincerely regretful,” Pandya said in his response, adding: “I would like to assure you that there was no malice or any sort of ill-intent on my part to offend anyone or portray any section of the society in bad light,” he said.

The all-rounder, who is in Australia for the upcoming ODI series but didn’t turn up for the optional practice session on Wednesday, also made a vow that he would never repeat the behaviour. “I made these statements in the flow of the show and had not comprehended the extent to which my statements would be found offensive. Rest assured I hold the BCCI in highest regard and will exercise complete discretion and prudence to ensure that such incidents are never repeated in future.”

Earlier, the CoA sent show-cause notices to the two team India players in the wake of a social media backlash after the airing of the talk show hosted by Bollywood bigwig Karan Johar.

Pandya’s comments were considered particularly offensive. When he was asked, ‘why don’t you ask women’s names at nightclubs’, he replied: “I like to watch and observe how they move. I’m little from the black side so I need to see how they move.”

Before responding to the show-cause notice, Pandya had issued an apology on Twitter. “After reflecting on my comments on Koffee with Karan, I would like to apologise to everyone concerned who I may have hurt in any way. Honestly, I got a bit carried away with the nature of the show. In no way did I mean to disrespect or hurt anyone’s sentiments. Respect,” he posted.

Former cricket board general manager Ratnakar Shetty, however, took serious exception to Pandya’s comments, describing the player as a “disgrace”…

Advertising

“It is time the BCCI decides to take corrective steps for cricketers who talk rubbish on public platforms. Hardik Pandya was a disgrace to the cricket community the way he spoke on Koffee with Karan show. He has insulted the women and also made a racist remark,” Shetty wrote on Twitter.