Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul fined Rs 20 lakh for sexist comments on Koffee With Karan

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul have been fined a sum of Rs 20 lakh each by the BCCI Ombudsman DK Jain for their sexist remarks on popular talk show Koffee With Karan. The cricketers will pay Rs 1 lakh each to ten widows on Bharat ke veer app and the remaining amount will be funded to the blind cricket association.

A statement released by the ombudsman on the BCCI website stated, “Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul fined 20 Lakh rupees by the BCCI ombudsman in regard to their appearance on Koffee With Karan. They will have to pay 1,00,000 to ten widows on Bharat ke veer app and 10,00,000 to the fund of cricket association for blind.”

The cricketers have also been directed to pay the amount within four weeks from the date of receipt of the order.

Earlier this month, the cricketers were issued notices to appear for deposition in this regard.

After their controversial appearance on the talk show, the duo were suspended from the team and were subsequently asked to return to India from the Australia tour.

However, the Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators later revoked the interim suspension on the cricketers and the all-rounder joined the Indian squad in New Zealand while Rahul featured in India A squad for the series against England Lions.

Both the cricketers had publically apologised for their comments on the talk show. The Indian all-rounder admitted that he was carried away with the nature of the show but he didn’t intend to disrespect anyone.

“After reflecting on my comments on Koffee with Karan, I would like to apologise to everyone concerned who I may have hurt in any way. Honestly, I got a bit carried away with the nature of the show. In no way did I mean to disrespect or hurt anyone’s sentiments. Respect,” Pandya shared on Twitter.

Both Pandya and Rahul have been named in the 15-member World Cup squad, which starts from May 30.