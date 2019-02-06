Case registered against Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Karan Johar in Jodhpur

A case has been registered in Jodhpur against India cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, and Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar for the comments made towards women on talk show ‘Koffee with Karan’ that aired in December. The duo were thereafter suspended by the Indian cricket board (BCCI) for the Australia ODI series and one New Zealand ODI. Thereafter, their bans have been lifted with Pandya returning to the fold to feature in New Zealand and KL Rahul for India A against England Lions.

The episode immediately drew ire on social media and was acted upon by the BCCI over Pandya’s remarks over women. The remarks were construed as ‘misogynistic’ and ‘racist’. Immediately, Pandya issued an apology on social media and then the two cricketers offered an official statement to the board.

Their suspensions were lifted on January 24 pending appointment of an ombudsman. Pandya played three ODIs against New Zealand taking four wickets and scoring 61 runs.

“Since the adjudication of all allegations of misconduct against any cricketer registered with, inter alia, the BCCI is required to be undertaken by the BCCI Ombudsman, whose appointment is pending directions of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, the CoA is the of the view that the interim suspension orders dated 11.01.2019 should be presently lifted with immediate effect,” the CoA said in a statement when lifting the ban. It added: “The above matter and decision has been taken with the concurrence of the Learned Amicus Curiae, Mr PS Narasimha. In view of the above, the suspension orders dated 11.01.2019 is immediately lifted pending appointment and adjudication of the allegations by the BCCI Ombudsman.”

Recently, Johar opened up on the controversy saying the issue has reached a stage where damage control isn’t possible.

“I have to say that I feel very responsible because it was my show, it was my platform. I invited them as guests and so the ramifications and repercussion of the show are my responsibility. I have had so many so many sleepless nights, wondering about how I can undo this damage, who is gonna listen to me. It’s now gone into a zone which is beyond my control.”

“The questions I asked to the two boys are the questions I ask everyone including women. When Deepika and Alia were on the show, I have asked them the same. I have no control over the answers that come my way. I have a control room of 16 to 17 girls. The show Koffee With Karan is entirely run by woman, I’m the only man there. None of them came up. Some thought he was wild, he was crazy, he’s crack, he’s mad. They said he’s funny. No one came and told me it was inappropriate, maybe you should reflect on it.” Said Johar to ET Now.

The 46-year-old director rubbished reports of doing it for the TRP’s. He said, “It’s not about my career, It’s theirs. Perhaps things crossed boundaries, I apologise since it was my platform. I suppose that the boys have paid the price for it already.”

