‘I don’t understand when Mumbai will axe Hardik as the captain’: Kamran Akmal

Mumbai Indians’ campaign continues to be a roller coaster one in the 2026 season. They have broken the jinx of winning the first match since 2012, but post that have lost four games in a row; however, they have beaten Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, which is something they have not done since the introduction of the Titans franchise in 2022 again the dip came on Thursday when Chennai Super Kings thrashed them by 103 runs putting a huge dent in the Net Run Rate.

Former Pakistan cricketer, Kamran Akmal, on the , questioned why Mumbai has not removed Hardik from captaincy. “I don’t understand when Mumbai will axe Hardik as the captain. They are at the bottom of the table. I feel Hardik should just play as a player.”