‘Hardik bhai was the first one who messaged me when I wasn’t picked for the World Cup’: Jitesh Sharma

Jitesh Sharma lost his spot in the squad for the T20 World Cup 2026 very late. The Indian team has decided to go with Ishan Kishan as the wicket-keeper alongside Sanju Samson. Jitesh, recalling the difficult period, said Hardik Pandya was the first person to message him and also revealed how helpful Hardik is.

“Hardik bhai was the first one who messaged me when I wasn’t picked for the World Cup,” Jitesh told on the YouTube channel in interaction with Ranveer Allahbadia. “He advised me to just keep growing as a person, as a cricketer. A lot of cricketers messaged me. Arshdeep (Singh), Avesh (Khan) – they are my good friends and they all messaged. Shivam (Dube) bhai too.”