Pandya disappears momentarily on Instagram 3 days after end of MI’s IPL campaign

Hardik Pandya’s Instagram account appeared deactivated for a few hours just three days after the end of Mumbai Indians’ rather disastrous 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign. While speculation brewed online on why this may have happened, the handle reappeared a few hours later. The speculation was further fuelled by the fact that five-time IPL champions MI had a rather dismal campaign this season.

MI finished second to bottom in the league table, tied on eight points with bottom-placed Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) having won just four out of the 14 matches they played and lost 10. Pandya himself had a rather forgettable outing individually. He scored 206 runs in 10 matches but finished with a strike rate of just 138.25, a far cry from the 163.50 he managed last season and well below the kind of strike rate he is known to maintain. Pandya also managed just four wickets in the nine innings that he bowled in and ended with an economy of 11.42.