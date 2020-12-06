scorecardresearch
‘Among most feared finishers’: Hardik Pandya helps India seal T20I series

India chased down a challenging target of 195 with the help of Hardik Pandya's unbeaten 42-run knock to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the T20I series against Australia.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: December 6, 2020 5:40:24 pm
Hardik Pandya helped India to seal the T20I series with a 22-ball 42. (BCCI)

India beat Australia by six wickets in the second T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series on Sunday.

After Australia put up a challenging 194/5 at the end of 20 overs in the first innings, India chased down 195 with the help of Hardik Pandya (42 off 22) and Shreyas Iyer (12 off 5) in the middle.

The 27-year-old all-rounder won the Player of the Match due to his decisive knock which consisted of three fours and two sixes. “I like to look at the scoreboard and play so that I know which bowlers to target,” Pandya said.

“I have been in these situations many times and I have learnt from my mistakes in the past. My game is always around the confidence which I carry, it has that fine line where I back myself and not become overconfident. I always remember all those times when we chased big totals and it helps,” he added.

