‘Among most feared finishers’: Hardik Pandya helps India seal T20I series

Hardik Pandya helped India to seal the T20I series with a 22-ball 42. (BCCI)

India beat Australia by six wickets in the second T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series on Sunday.

After Australia put up a challenging 194/5 at the end of 20 overs in the first innings, India chased down 195 with the help of Hardik Pandya (42 off 22) and Shreyas Iyer (12 off 5) in the middle.

The 27-year-old all-rounder won the Player of the Match due to his decisive knock which consisted of three fours and two sixes. “I like to look at the scoreboard and play so that I know which bowlers to target,” Pandya said.

“I have been in these situations many times and I have learnt from my mistakes in the past. My game is always around the confidence which I carry, it has that fine line where I back myself and not become overconfident. I always remember all those times when we chased big totals and it helps,” he added.

This one is for everyone back home! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/nXsF7fS9PJ — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) December 6, 2020

India have not lost an away T20I since February 2019. They have now won 1️⃣0️⃣ T20Is on the trot, including two Super Overs 👏 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/B4ZW1MQUdx — ICC (@ICC) December 6, 2020

Congratulations to #TeamIndia on winning the T20I series. Defending 161 in the 1st game and chasing 195 in the 2nd showed what a comprehensive performance this has been. Well done!@BCCI #AUSvIND — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 6, 2020

What a win. What a finish from @hardikpandya7 Well done Team India. Congrats on the series win. #INDVAUSt20 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 6, 2020

Winning it in style with a six @hardikpandya7 what an inn.. well done team @BCCI for leading the series by 2-0 .. Go for 3-0 👏👍 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 6, 2020

Has to be among the most feared finishers in the game. @hardikpandya7 — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 6, 2020

Hardik Pandya in Overs 16-20 in T20s in 2020 270 runs

138 balls

strike rate 195.7

22 sixes

16 fours#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/P17m6GDI8I — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) December 6, 2020

Hardik ‘Hard-Hitting’ Pandya 🥳😇 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 6, 2020

Hardik pandya is one of the most calm cool and clean hitter of the ball top class @hardikpandya7 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) December 6, 2020

