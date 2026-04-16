‘Do we need to make some difficult calls or do we need to keep continuing’: Hardik Pandya on ‘harsh questions’ that need answering after PBKS thump MI

Hardik Pandya of Mumbai Indians plays a shot during Match 24 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India, on April 16, 2026. (CREIMAS)

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya cut a frustrated figure after they were thumped by Punjab Kings by 7 wickets at the Wankhede on Thursday. The 32-year-old said that they needed to go back to the drawing board and see if they’ll need to take some difficult calls or continue in the same vein and hope for a turnaround.

“To be very honest, I don’t have much to say right now. I think we really need to go back on the drawing board and see where are we lacking. Is it individuals? Is it as a group? Is it as planning? We’ll just figure it out and see what we can do next. I think we need to give credit to them as well. The ball started reversing. In the second inning the dew came and it slightly got better but having said that, they just outbeat us. They bowled better, they batted better, they fielded better definitely,” Pandya said after the match.