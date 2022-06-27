Hardik Pandya gifts bat to Ireland’s Harry Tector after 1st T20I

India captain Hardik Pandya gifted Ireland’s Harry Tector a bat following the latter’s impressive display in the rain-interrupted 1st T20I between India and Ireland.

Pandya lauded the 22-year-old, who scored a blistering 64 off 33 balls, saying that he has the ability to play not just in the IPL but in all the leagues around the world.

“He played some fantastic shots, and obviously, he’s 22, I’ve given him a bat as well, so maybe he can score some more sixes and maybe get an IPL contract, and I wish him luck. Just look after him well, give him the right guidance. It’s not always about cricket; it’s about understanding your whole lifestyle and what is there at stake. If you can manage that, I’m sure he’s going to be around – not just in IPL, in all the leagues in the world,” the Indian skipper said.

🎥 That moment when @hardikpandya7 revealed his conversations with Ireland's Harry Tector while handing over a bat after the first #IREvIND T20I. 👍 👍#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/fB4IG6xHXN — BCCI (@BCCI) June 27, 2022

Last year, Pandya had also gifted a bat to Sri Lanka’s Chamika Karunaratne.

The Sri Lankan player shared a post on Instagram captioned, “Absolutely honoured to have received a bat from my role model @hardikpandya93 , on my T20 debut. You are an amazing human being and I am truly touched by your thoughtful gesture. I’ll never forget this day. May God bless you always!”

In Sunday’s match, India beat Ireland by seven wickets with Harry Tector slamming a 33-ball 64 laced with six boundaries and three sixes to single-handedly lift Ireland from 22 for three to past the 100-mark after rain reduced the match to a 12-over a side contest.

India then returned to overhaul the target in 9.2 overs, scoring 111 for three, riding on Deepak Hooda’s unbeaten 29-ball 47. Ishan Kishan (26 off 11 balls) and Hardik Pandya (24 off 12 balls) also chipped in with useful contributions. For India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/16 in 3 overs) and Yuzvendra Chahal (1/11 in 3 overs) were the stand out bowlers.