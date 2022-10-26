scorecardresearch
Hardik Pandya fit and available against Netherlands, says bowling coach Paras Mhambrey

Hardik played a major role in India's victory in Melbourne against Pakistan on Sunday when he scored a resolute 40 with the bat and took 3 wickets for 30 runs with the ball.

HardikIndia's Hardik Pandya bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

Indian fans will heave a sigh of relief regards to Hardik Pandya’s availability in Thursday’s match against Netherlands with bowling coach Paras Mhambrey saying that the allrounder is fine and there were no discussions to rest him.

“Yeah he is fit to play. Hardik wants to play all the games. That is important. And we are not looking at whom to rest, there is no such thought about any particular player. Hardik is a very important player for us. He adds a lot of balance: he is both bowling and batting. Other than that, his attitude on the field is important,” Mhambrey said in the pre-match press conference.

“Like you saw in the last match, he played a crucial innings. Yes, Virat finished it off, but to recognise the fact that the pressure will shift to the opposition if the game goes deep, you need experience. So much of Virat’s performance’s credit should be given to Hardik as well. Rest is not even a discussion. Every match is important.” he added.

Talking about the partnership with Virat Kohli in a candid chat for the BCCI website recently, Pandya had revealed that he would have taken a bullet for him (Kohli) during their 113-run partnership for the fifth wicket, which switched the momentum toward India in their four-wicket win over Pakistan.

“I would have taken a bullet for you at that point of time, but I would not have let you get out. My goal was simple, and whatever I can do to make your life easier, I’ll do it. You have done it so many times and no one is better at handling pressure than you,” Pandya told Kohli in the video.

