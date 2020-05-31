Follow Us:
Sunday, May 31, 2020
COVID19

Hardik Pandya to become father, announces Natasa Stankovic’s pregnancy

Hardik Pandya made the announcement on social media.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: May 31, 2020 7:07:41 pm
Hardik Pandya with fiancee Natasa Stankovic. (Source: Instagram/hardikpandya93)

Hardik Pandya is all set to become a father as he took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal the news. In a series of pictures with fiancee Natasa Stankovic, the couple announced the arrival of their little one as Stankovic was pictured with a baby bump.

“Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes,” Pandya wrote on Twitter.

Natasa Stankovic also shared a message on social media and wrote:

“Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it’s only going to get better.”

“Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Rohit Sharma, Neeraj Chopra, Anjum Moudgil recommended for Khel Ratna awards
Rohit Sharma, Neeraj Chopra, Anjum Moudgil recommended for Khel Ratna awards
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

May 31: Latest News