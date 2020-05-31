Hardik Pandya to become father, announces Natasa Stankovic’s pregnancy

Hardik Pandya with fiancee Natasa Stankovic. (Source: Instagram/hardikpandya93) Hardik Pandya with fiancee Natasa Stankovic. (Source: Instagram/hardikpandya93)

Hardik Pandya is all set to become a father as he took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal the news. In a series of pictures with fiancee Natasa Stankovic, the couple announced the arrival of their little one as Stankovic was pictured with a baby bump.

“Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes,” Pandya wrote on Twitter.

Natasa Stankovic also shared a message on social media and wrote:

“Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it’s only going to get better.”

“Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes.”

