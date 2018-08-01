Hardik Pandya declares love for Dinesh Karthik; Dipika Pallikal gives sarcastic reply

Hardik Pandya with Dinesh Karthik. Hardik Pandya with Dinesh Karthik.

Ahead of India’s first Test against England at Edgbaston starting from Wednesday, allrounder Hardik Pandya has declared who is his first ‘love’. In an Instagram post, the 24-year old shared a photo with wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik with the caption, “My No.1 love”. If that was not all, the hard-hitting batsman also used hearts smileys in the caption. Karthik is known to be a good friend with Pandya and during his recent interview with Gaurav Kapur at the Breakfast with Champions, the wicketkeeper-batsman acknowledged he spends plenty of time with Pandya and KL Rahul.

But Pandya’s declaration has spurred a sarcastic reply from Karthik’s wife Dipika Palllikal. The squash player, in a comment, expressed her ‘disapproval’ on being replaced. “Clearly, I’ve been replaced. Thanks,” she wrote in a comment.

With Wriddhiman Saha needing to undergo a surgery for a long-time injury, Karthik has been selected as the first choice wicketkeeper in India’s squad for the five-match Test series against England. It will be the first time since 2007, that the 32-year will play a Test series in the country. It will be his second series since his return to the format. He earlier played the one-off Test against Afghanistan in June.

Hardik Pandya has also found a place in the squad along with Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Umesh Yadav as the fellow seamers. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is currently injured, has been ruled out from the squad for the first three Tests.

