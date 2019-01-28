Watch: Flying Hardik Pandya immediately justifies team selection

Available for the third ODI against New Zealand after having his suspension lifted, Hardik Pandya was immediately brought into the India side. In the two changes made by India for the third ODI at Bay Oval, Pandya replaced Vijay Shankar while MS Dhoni, suffering from a sore hamstring, sat out with Dinesh Karthik coming in. And almost immediately, Pandya justified his place in the team.

In the 17th over of New Zealand’s inning, having opted to bat first by the hosts, Pandya went flying to dismiss Kane Williamson who was desperately looking to up the ante. As Williamson tried to up the scoring rate, from his 28 runs from 47 balls at the time, he came down the track to Yuzvendra Chahal and tried to whip it off his pads.

As he looked to break free, Williamson didn’t get close to the ball and was unable to keep the ball down. As the ball went aerial, Pandya went flying to his left at mid-wicket to take a stunning two-handed catch.

That was a fielder’s wicket, absolutely stunning catch from Hardik Pandya. #NZvInd — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 28 January 2019

The other reason India wanted Pandya back so quickly. Brilliant in the field. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 28 January 2019

Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat. Once again, the hosts were kept under check by the Indian seam duo of Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. In the powerplay overs, India conceded just 42 runs while picking up two wickets – for the sixth match in a row.

New Zealand are looking to bridge the gap on India in the 3rd ODI, while trailing the series 0-2, with a win required to keep the five-match series alive.