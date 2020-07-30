Hardik Pandya becomes a proud father, wishes pour in

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic welcome baby boy on Thursday Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic welcome baby boy on Thursday

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya became a father on Thursday as he and his wife Natasa Stankovic welcomed their first child, a baby boy, to the world. Sharing the good news on his official Twitter account, Pandya shared the first glimpse of their child and said, “We are blessed with our baby boy.”

We are blessed with our baby boy ❤️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/DN6s7aaZVE — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) July 30, 2020

The couple has been sharing pictures from the baby shower the last few weeks which has been a hit among fans across. “Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes,” Pandya had said while announcing the news of Natasha’s pregnancy last month.

Wishes poured in from the cricket fraternity as the two started the new innings of their life.

Congratulations my brother @hardikpandya7 on the birth of your son! Lots of love to Natasa, the beautiful boy and you ❤️🤗 Hope everyone is healthy 😊 https://t.co/PPwsaSeMIM — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 30, 2020

Congratulations to the couple and a warm welcome to Pandya Jr. 👨‍👨‍👦 https://t.co/Dmbqm7OQAp — BCCI (@BCCI) July 30, 2020

Earlier this year, Pandya had announced his engagement with Stankovic on January 1.

