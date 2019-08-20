Watch: After Rishabh Pant, now Hardik Pandya turns babysitter

Hardik Pandya is surely giving Rishabh Pant a run for his money. But this time it is not on the cricket field.

Pandya, who has been given an extended break after the World Cup, is stealing the spotlight on social media .

Recently, the the 25-year-old shared an adorable video on Instagram in which he is babysitting commentaor Jatin Sapru’s daughter.

“Babysitting Sunday For #thatcricketguy @jatin_sapru,” Hardik captioned the video.

Last year, it was Rishabh Pant who was given the tag of a ‘babysitter’ after being involved in a banter with Australian skipper Tim Paine. Paine had sledged Pant asking him to babysit his kids.

However, the banter got so popular that Paine’s wife even posted a picture of Pant with their kids.

Meanwhile, Hardik is expected to return when India host South Africa in September. India are scheduled to play three Tests and the same number for T20Is against South Africa.