Why former CSK player thinks Hardik’s trade to Punjab is ‘not a great…situation’

The trade speculation over the last few weeks has now become reality, with Hardik Pandya moving to Punjab Kings and Arshdeep Singh joining the Mumbai Indians. However, former Chennai Super Kings cricketer Subramaniam Badrinath said that for Hardik, the move isn’t much of a benefit since he won’t be the captain. Punjab has been led by Shreyas Iyer, who took them to the final in the 2025 season.

“For Hardik Pandya, he is probably not in a great win-win situation. He won’t be captain. There were talks that he would only move if he was offered captaincy. He might not be able to do that now and won’t have a say. This is the last year before the mega auction. Punjab will definitely retain him. So he will be retained in that price bracket. If he went to auction, he could go for more. So he will lose out there. So, it is a good trade for MI, a good trade for PBKS, a good trade for Arshdeep, but for Hardik, it is an ok trade, not so super. That’s my opinion,” he said in a video on his YouTube channel.