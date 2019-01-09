Hardik Pandya apologises for comments on Koffee with Karan

India cricketer Hardik Pandya has apologised for what many on social media construed as misogynist and sexist comments on TV show Koffee with Karan. In his brief apology posted on his Twitter account, Pandya said he “got carried away with the nature of the show” while not meaning to “disrespect or hurt anyone’s sentiments”.

In the tweet Pandya said, “After reflecting on my comments on Koffee with Karan, I would like to apologise to everyone concerned who I may have hurt in a way. Honestly, I got a bit carried away with the nature of the show. In no way did I mean to disrespect of hurt anyone’s sentiments. Respect.”

Among the multiple things that left viewers shocked was when the allrounder said “I like to watch and observe how they move. I’m little from the Black side so I need to see how they move,” when queried why he doesn’t ask women’s names in a club. Additionally, he shared bits such as “When I lost my virginity, I came home and said, “Main karke aya hai aaj (I had sex today)” and “At a party my parents asked me acha tera wala (women) kaun sa hai [who is your interest here?] so I said yeh, yeh, yeh (pointing out women) and they were like waah proud of u beta.”

On a question posed by the host Karan Johar which queried how the two guests on the show – KL Rahul and Pandya – decide who gets the girl if both hit on the same one, KL Rahul had said, “Upto the woman”. Pandya, however, went on to add, “Nahi nahi aisa kuch nahi hai, talent pe hota hai. Jisko mila woh leke jao. [Nothing of the sort. It is on talent. Whoever gets, goes away with the girl]”

To say the least #HardikPandya is horrendous a misogynist prsn who doesn’t feel the odr gndr has emotions @BCCI do u want these guys to take crkt forward.

It’s so obnoxious that it’s hard to watch him for an hour though @klrahul11 was nice..#KoffeeWithCricketers #KoffeeWithKaran — Girraj shrivastava (@Suyash1221) 7 January 2019

#KoffeeWithCricketers was just the worst episode. What’s up with all the #misogyny . Tired of this boys will be boys attitude. @klrahul11 @hardikpandya7 #KoffeeWithKaran — Ekta Chauhan (@ekta2993) 7 January 2019

There are so many things fundamentally wrong about this episode and their attitudes, but people are only bothered about the whole Sachin-Virat situation. 🤷 #KoffeeWithCricketers — MSD7782 (@msd7782) 6 January 2019

It might have been fun initially to watch two young sportsmen letting their guards down, but the obnoxious and misogynist attitude of Hardik Pandya just was too much to take in. At one time, cricket was called a gentleman’s sport. Where has all the class gone? #KoffeeWithKaran — Medha Chatterjee (@moldyshorts16) 6 January 2019

Twitter users weren’t pleased with Pandya’s objectification of women. “#KoffeeWithCricketers pandya came across as the Kim K of cricket world… Boasting of ‘conquests’ and possessions like a Desperado… The line of his family asking him how many women and him pointing out to them like a trophies is so sick … Grow up Pandya !,” wrote a Twitter user.

On questions related to cricket, both KL Rahul and Pandya picked MS Dhoni as the better captain as against Virat Kohli. “MS Dhoni because I made my debut and it was fantastic,” said Pandya. Karnataka batsman Rahul also chose the veteran wicket-keeper batsman: “In terms of achievement, yes MS Dhoni.” On another tricky question, they were asked to pick better batsman between Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar, the duo went for Kohli, which didn’t sit too well with many on Twitter either.