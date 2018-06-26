WATCH: Hardik Pandya interviews Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni mid-air on flight to UK

Hardik Pandya has fun on India’s flight to UK. (Source: BCCI) Hardik Pandya has fun on India’s flight to UK. (Source: BCCI)

Indian cricket team reached UK for a two-match T20I series against Ireland starting Wednesday. But on their way to the country, the Men in Blue shared some fun moments when allrounder Hardik Pandya decided to turn anchor mid-flight and decided to interview his teammates. The video shows Pandya, along with Yuzvendra Chahal holding a mic and walking around the plane to speak to the members of the squad.

The 27-year old starts with interviewing skipper Virat Kohli and asks him the atmosphere within the team before the start of the series. In his reply, Kohli said that he is looking forward to have a good series against both Ireland and England. Both on them move on to have a small interaction with seamer Umesh Yadav, chinaman Kuldeep Yadav, and Manish Pandey. The duo then moved around to spot in Dinesh Karthik’s seat, who was seen working on his laptop. The wicketkeeper-batsman asked the reason for the video before he was cut short by KL Rahul, who said that he is excited for his first trip to England.

When both of them moved to interview Rohit Sharma, the Hitman asked Chahal to get a deodorant as he was sweating too much. The trio shared a laugh, and then Pandya moved on to speak to MS Dhoni. The funniest moment in the video came when they tried to interview the former India captain.

As Pandya said, “Hi, Mahi Bhai”, the wicketkeeper-batsman ignored him, continued to stare at his screen and offered him a chip from his table. An embarassed Pandya said, “Bye, Mahi Bhai” and walked off.

India will play two T20Is against Ireland on June 27 and June 29, followed by a three-T20I, three ODIs and five Tests series against England starting from July 3.

