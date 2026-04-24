Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali on Mumbai Indians team performance: ‘Mrs Ambani jab unke bache ko gussa ayega na tab danda denge…ab out nehi hona’

Mumbai Indians’ campaign continues to be a roller coaster one in the 2026 season. They have broken the jinx of winning the first match since 2012, but post that have lost four games in a row; however, they have beaten Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, which is something they have not done since the introduction of the Titans franchise in 2022 again the dip came on Thursday when Chennai Super Kings thrashed them by 103 runs putting a huge dent in the Net Run Rate.

The five-time champions are lingering in 8th position on the table. Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali, speaking on the YouTube channel The Game Plan, predicted that Mumbai’s position will improve on the table again, but also, he said, “Mrs Ambani jab unke bache ko gussa ayega na tab danda denge bhai chalo ab jeetho match ab out nehi hona sow karo sow, (The sons of Mrs Ambani when they punish them and ask to win matches and score centuries).”