Why three India A matches matter more than a fitness test for Hardik Pandya

For most players, three India A games would be a chance to push their case for a place in the senior side. For someone like Hardik Pandya, the matches could mean something different. India already know what he can do. What they need to know is whether his body is ready to do it again.

The 32-year-old was named on Wednesday in the India A squad for three one-day matches against Australia A in Puducherry, on October 6, 9 and 11, subject to fitness clearance. If he plays, it will mark his return to competitive cricket after more than four months.

His last appearance came for Mumbai Indians in the IPL, in May. Since then, a back spasm and a quadriceps injury have kept him out, and a fresh complication ruled him out of the ODI series against Afghanistan after he had initially been selected, subject to fitness.