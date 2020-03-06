Follow Us:
Friday, March 06, 2020
Watch: Hardik Pandya smashes 55-ball 158 in DY Patil T20 semifinal clash

By: Sports Desk | Updated: March 6, 2020 5:28:16 pm
Hardik Pandya on Friday struck an unbeaten 158 off 55 balls. (Source: Twitter/hardikpandya7)

Continuing his impressive run in the DY Patil T20 Cup, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Friday struck an unbeaten 158 off 55 balls in the semifinal clash against BPCL.

Pandya, who is making a comeback after being sidelined for a significant period due to a back injury, struck six fours and 20 sixes, guiding his side, Reliance One, impose a massive 238/4 on the board.

This was his second century of the tournament. Earlier on Tuesday, the all-rounder smashed 105 off 39 balls in a league match.

The BPCL bowlers — Sandeep Sharma (0/37), Sylvester D’Souza (1/56), India all-rounder Shivam Dube (1/40), Parikshit Valsangkar (0/28), Sagar Udeshi (0/45) and Rahul Tripathi (2/32) — were hammered by Hardik, who looks all set to make a comeback to the ODI team versus South Africa.

Meanwhile, India opener Shikhar Dhawan, who is also on the road to recovery from an injury, was sent packing on 3 in the same contest.

In response, BPCL were bowled out for 134 as Reliance 1 registered a comprehensive 104-run victory.

In terms of bowling, Hardik took a wicket and conceded just six runs in one over. India speedster Bhuvneshwar Kumar also picked up a wicket for Reliance 1.

– With PTI inputs

