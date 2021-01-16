Hardik, Krunal Pandya’s father passes away

Indian cricketers Hardik and Krunal Pandyas’ father passed away at the age of 71 on Saturday morning due to a cardiac arrest. Himanshu Pandya suffered a heart attack and could not survive.

Hardik, who had returned home after limited over series agaisnt Australia last month, was as home at the time of his father breathing his last. Elder brother Krunal, who was leading the Baroda team in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Trophy, has also left the tournament mid-way to reach back home.

Heartbroken to hear about the demise of Hardik and Krunal’s dad. Spoke to him a couple of times, looked a joyful and full of life person. May his soul rest in peace. Stay strong you two. @hardikpandya7 @krunalpandya24 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 16, 2021

ANI reported that Baroda captain Krunal has left the bio-bubble that he was in with the rest of the players of the team.

“Yes, Krunal Pandya has left the bubble. It is a personal tragedy, Baroda Cricket Association mourns this loss of Hardik and Krunal,” Baroda Cricket Association CEO Shishir Hattangadi told ANI.

“Whenever I speak about Hardik and Krunal, I cannot control my tears and that they have done so well is God’s gift. Our intentions of letting them play cricket from a very young age was questioned and criticized by many relatives. But we were not willing to change our plans, and it is great to see what they have achieved now,” Himanshu Pandya had told MI TV in an interview.