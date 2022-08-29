Hardik hugs Rizwan during Indo-Pak clash, heartwarming moment goes viral

The bonhomie between India and Pakistan players continued during the much anticipated clash between the two archrivals on Saturday when during India’s run chase, Hardik Pandya hugged Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan from behind.

The video soon went viral on Twitter and fans flooded the internet with reactions with people comparing it with the bond between Imran Khan and Kapil Dev. “Like how Kapil Dev & Imran Khan used to greet each other, Virat Kohli & Shaheen, We admire & love this moment when Hardik Pandya Hugs Muhammad Rizwan,” a Twitter user wrote.

Hardik scored a blistering 33 runs off just 17 balls and also took 3 wickets for 25 runs was the undisputed MVP of the match.

Hardik and Ravindra Jadeja shared a 52-run stand which helped India clinch a 5-wicket victory against the Men in Green. The star all-rounder’s three fours off Haris Rauf off the 19th over effectively sealed the game for India.

With the team needing 6 off three balls, Hardik finished the game with a six off left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz.

With the ball, Hardik had removed the well set Iftikhar and Rizwan with well directed short balls with the former edging it to Karthik and latter, not sure of what he was doing, ended up giving a regulation catch to third man.

Soon after, Hardik removed Khushdil Shah with another short ball to leave Pakistan at 97 for five in the 15th over.