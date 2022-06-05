‘If I had to correct one mistake, it was how I treated Sreesanth on the field’: Harbhajan on ‘slapgate’ controversy

Fourteen years later, Harbhajan Singh opened up on the infamous 'slapgate' controversy in the 2008 IPL edition. (Twittter/harbhajan_singh)

The streak of aggression was never limited to Harbhajan Singh’s bowling. He has always been in the thick of the action—be it the ‘Monkeygate’ episode, slapping S Sreesanth during the IPL match, or running on the ground with Indian tricolour after the famous win in Perth in 2008.

Fourteen years later, Harbhajan Singh opened up on the infamous ‘slapgate’ controversy in the 2008 IPL edition which took place during a match between the Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali, because of which he was banned for the rest of the season.

“What happened was wrong. I made a mistake. Because of me, my teammate had to face embarrassment. I was embarrassed. If I had to correct one mistake, it was how I treated Sreesanth on the field. It should not have had happened. When I think about it, I feel there was no need,” Harbhajan said during a promotional event on Saturday.

Guys, you must have a lot of questions for me. And this is chance to share them all. I’m coming on Pitch-ed Battles with @harbhajan_singh and vo bhi LIVE. So miltey hain on 4th June at 6:30PM. Set your reminder here: https://t.co/3Zg0atjp7s https://t.co/335oJoresw — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) June 3, 2022

Sreesanth also regrets the altercation they had and felt it was his mistake too. He says that he has learned a lot since then, and their bond has only grown since and he is grateful for Harbhajan’s support and the valuable advice he has offered in the past seven years.

S Sreesanth was in tears after the. Harbhajan on the other hand was banned for the rest of the season. Besides the infamous slapgate controversy, the duo has won T20I as well as the 2011 World Cups.