Harbhajan Singh: ‘I have absolutely no interest in ODI cricket’

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Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has said that he had no interest in ODI cricket and would pay to go watch Test cricket. The 45-year-old said that the ICC should put all their focus on keeping Test cricket alive as he felt that was the primary format of the game.
“I think international cricket should get more attention, because it is a fun of its own. If India is playing against Australia, England, or South Africa, I would love to watch it. I would pay money to go and watch Test cricket. I have absolutely no interest in ODI cricket; I have seen it, and it is over. In my opinion, Test cricket is the main cricket, and whatever needs to be done to keep it alive, it should be done by the ICC and everyone else,” he told PTI.
Harbhajan also stressed how the game was increasingly drifting towards franchise cricket and felt the overall viewership, barring the marquee series, was on the decline.
“I think 70 percent of the transformation has already been done. If I talk about international cricket, if India plays against Australia, whether it be in Australia or India, there is viewership for that. But if India plays against Sri Lanka or Afghanistan, then that viewership is not there”
“But when it comes to The Hundred or the BBL, the grounds are full there. In the IPL, people are not able to get tickets. So, that culture has already developed; people’s interest is there for only those 2 months, so that shift has already arrived; international cricket has taken a backseat a little. To get it back to where it was, it might be a little difficult,” he added.
At the start of 2026, another former off-spinning great, Ravichandran Ashwin, had also said that 50-over cricket was losing its relevance and expressed a lack of surety for the format, post the 2027 World Cup in Africa.
“I am not sure about the future of ODIs after the 2027 World Cup. I am a little worried about it. Of course, I am following the Vijay Hazare Trophy, but the manner in which I followed the SMAT, I am finding it slightly difficult to follow”.
“Look, Rohit and Virat came back to the Vijay Hazare Trophy and people started watching it. We have known that sport is always bigger than individuals, but at times these players need to come back to make the game relevant. The Vijay Hazare Trophy, of course, is a domestic competition that not a lot of people follow, but they did because Kohli and Rohit were playing. Even then, what happens when they stop playing ODIs?” he had said.
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