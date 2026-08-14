Harbhajan Singh: ‘I have absolutely no interest in ODI cricket’

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has said that he had no interest in ODI cricket and would pay to go watch Test cricket. The 45-year-old said that the ICC should put all their focus on keeping Test cricket alive as he felt that was the primary format of the game.

“I think international cricket should get more attention, because it is a fun of its own. If India is playing against Australia, England, or South Africa, I would love to watch it. I would pay money to go and watch Test cricket. I have absolutely no interest in ODI cricket; I have seen it, and it is over. In my opinion, Test cricket is the main cricket, and whatever needs to be done to keep it alive, it should be done by the ICC and everyone else,” he told PTI.