Harbhajan Singh, Veena Malik spar on Twitter over Imran Khan’s UN speech

Days after criticising Imran Khan for his speech at the UNGA last month, Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh continued taking potshots at Pakistan. The cricketer on Tuesday was engaged in a war of words with Pakistani actress Veena Malik, with the Indian mocking her English.

Harbhajan took to Twitter to heavily criticise the Pakistani PM, stating that his speech will only promote hate between the two nations. “At UNGA speech, there were indications for India of potential nuclear war. As a prominent sportsperson, Imran Khan’s choice of words ‘bloodbath’ ‘fight to the end’ will only increase hatred between the two nations. As a fellow sportsperson, I expect him to promote peace,” Harbhajan had tweeted.

At UNGA speech, there were indications for India of potential nuclear war. As a prominent sportsperson, Imran Khan’s choice of words ‘bloodbath’ ‘fight to the end’ will only increase hatred between the two nations. As a fellow sportsperson I expect him to promote ?? peace — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 2, 2019

Taking a jibe at the Indian cricketer, Veena defended the Pakistani PM and said his speech was about peace and the situation in Kashmir. “PM Imran Khan did talk about peace in his speech. He talked about the reality and the horror that will surly occur when the curfew is lifted and sadly there’s gonna be a bloodbath. He clearly states that it’s not a threat but a fear. Don’t you understand English” she tweeted on Monday.

PM Imran khan DID talk about peace in his speech.He talked about the reality and the horror that will surly occur when the curfew is lifted and sadly there’s gonna be a bloodbath.He clearly states that it’s not a threat but a fear

Don’t you understand English? @harbhajan_singh https://t.co/WTpjholRoT — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) October 7, 2019

Responding to the actress, the Indian off-spinner on Tuesday mocked Veena’s English. “What do u mean by surly? Oh is it surely ?? chill pill next time try and read before u put something in English,” Harbhajan tweeted.

What do u mean by surly? Oh is it surely ?? 😂😂😂😂 lo ji dekho yeh Angreji Inki.. chill pill next time try and read before u put something in English 👍 https://t.co/dgaTOJplDU — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 8, 2019

Speaking at the UNGA on September 27, the Pakistan Prime Minister had held out threats of a conventional war between the two nuclear-armed neighbours spinning out of control.

“If a conventional war starts between the two countries, anything could happen. A country seven times smaller than its neighbour what will it do — either surrender or fight for its freedom,” he had said.

Tensions between the two neighbours have been high ever since Parliament approved a Bill to abrogate provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir.