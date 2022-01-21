Harbhajan Singh tests positive for Covid-19, under home quarantine

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has tested positive for Covid-19. He took to social media to share the news and requested those who came in contact with him to get tested as soon as possible.

“I’ve tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions. I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest. Please be safe and take care,” he wrote on Friday morning.

I’ve tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions.

I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest. Please be safe and take care 🙏🙏 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 21, 2022

Last December, the Turbanator had declared his retirement and marked an end to his 23-year-long career.

Harbhajan was slated to compete in the ongoing Legends League Cricket tournament in Muscat from the second and final leg, beginning January 24, but he won’t be able to participate now.

One of India’s most successful off-spinners, Harbhajan took 417 wickets in 103 Tests, 269 wickets in 236 ODIs and 25 scalps in 28 T20Is in his illustrious career.