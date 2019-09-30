Harbhajan Singh puzzled over Suryakumar Yadav’s omission from India squad

As India’s search for the ideal no four candidate continues, former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh joined the chorus advocating Suryakumar Yadav’s name for the position.

The off-spinner on Sunday tweeted out a picture of Suryakumar, which spoke about his outstanding performance against Chhattisgarh in the ongoing Vijay Hazare trophy.

Harbhajan seemed puzzled on Suryakumar’s omission from the Indian squad despite scoring heavily in the domestic circuit and also assured the 29-year-old that his chance will come.

“Don’t know why he doesn’t get picked for India after scoring runs heavily in domestic cricket. Suryakumar Yadav, keep working hard.. your time will come,” Harbhajan wrote in his tweet.

Responding to the tweet, Harbhajan’s former teammate Yuvraj Singh took a dig at the team management and said that the team doesn’t require a no 4 batsman as the top-order is very strong. “Yaar I told you! They don’t need a no 4 top order is very strong,” Yuvraj tweeted.

During Mumbai’s clash against Chhattisgarh on Saturday, Suryakumar scored 81 off just 31 deliveries helping Mumbai post a stiff 317/5 on the board. His knock included eight boundaries and four sixes. However, his effort went in vain as Amandeep Khare’s century helped Chhattisgarh chase down the target with one ball remaining in the contest.