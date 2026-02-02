‘They didn’t have a problem earlier’: Harbhajan Singh slams Pakistan’s decision to boycott India match in T20 World Cup

Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed, second right, celebrates with teammate after the dismissal of Australia's Mitchell Marsh during the second T20 cricket match between Pakistan and Australia, in Lahore, Pakistan, Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh slammed Pakistan for their decision to boycott the T20 World Cup match vs India on February 15, saying that the International Cricket Council (ICC) has every right to take legal actions against the Men in Green.

“They didn’t have a problem earlier. They’ve now stepped into what was Bangladesh’s issue. This decision can affect the ICC, so the ICC has every right to take legal action. It can impact the entire tournament,” Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

On Sunday, the Pakistan government directed its team not to play against India in the group-stage fixture in Colombo on February 15, even as it cleared its participation in the tournament.