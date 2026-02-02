‘They didn’t have a problem earlier’: Harbhajan Singh slams Pakistan’s decision to boycott India match in T20 World Cup

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh slammed Pakistan for their decision to boycott the T20 World Cup match vs India on February 15, saying that the International Cricket Council (ICC) has every right to take legal actions against the Men in Green.
“They didn’t have a problem earlier. They’ve now stepped into what was Bangladesh’s issue. This decision can affect the ICC, so the ICC has every right to take legal action. It can impact the entire tournament,” Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.
On Sunday, the Pakistan government directed its team not to play against India in the group-stage fixture in Colombo on February 15, even as it cleared its participation in the tournament.
“The government of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan cricket team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026. However, the Pakistan cricket team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February against India,” the Pakistan government said in a statement.
This came just hours before the team was set to fly to Sri Lanka, where they will be based for the duration of the tournament which begins on February 7.
While the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is yet to inform the International Cricket Council (ICC) about the decision, the world body, in a statement issued later in the evening, warned that “selective participation undermines the spirit and sanctity of the competitions”, and could have “long-term implications”.
“While the ICC awaits official communication from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), this position of selective participation is difficult to reconcile with the fundamental premise of a global sporting event where all qualified teams are expected to compete on equal terms,” it said.
“The ICC hopes that the PCB will consider the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country as this is likely to impact the global cricket ecosystem, which it is itself a member and beneficiary of,” it said. “While the ICC respects the roles of governments in matters of national policy, this decision is not in the interest of the global game or the welfare of fans worldwide, including millions in Pakistan… The ICC’s priority remains the successful delivery of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup which should also be the responsibility of all its members including the PCB… It also expects the PCB to explore a mutually acceptable resolution, which protects the interests of all stakeholders,” it said.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.