‘They didn’t have a problem earlier’: Harbhajan Singh slams Pakistan’s decision to boycott India match in T20 World Cup

On Sunday, the Pakistan government directed its team not to play against India in the group-stage fixture in Colombo on February 15, even as it cleared its participation in the tournament.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readFeb 2, 2026 04:56 PM IST
Pakistan india match boycott T20 World CupPakistan's Abrar Ahmed, second right, celebrates with teammate after the dismissal of Australia's Mitchell Marsh during the second T20 cricket match between Pakistan and Australia, in Lahore, Pakistan, Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
Make us preferred source on Google

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh slammed Pakistan for their decision to boycott the T20 World Cup match vs India on February 15, saying that the International Cricket Council (ICC) has every right to take legal actions against the Men in Green.

“They didn’t have a problem earlier. They’ve now stepped into what was Bangladesh’s issue. This decision can affect the ICC, so the ICC has every right to take legal action. It can impact the entire tournament,” Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

On Sunday, the Pakistan government directed its team not to play against India in the group-stage fixture in Colombo on February 15, even as it cleared its participation in the tournament.

“The government of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan cricket team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026. However, the Pakistan cricket team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February against India,” the Pakistan government said in a statement.

This came just hours before the team was set to fly to Sri Lanka, where they will be based for the duration of the tournament which begins on February 7.

Also Read | Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup match against India, ICC warns of ‘implications’

While the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is yet to inform the International Cricket Council (ICC) about the decision, the world body, in a statement issued later in the evening, warned that “selective participation undermines the spirit and sanctity of the competitions”, and could have “long-term implications”.

“While the ICC awaits official communication from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), this position of selective participation is difficult to reconcile with the fundamental premise of a global sporting event where all qualified teams are expected to compete on equal terms,” it said.

Story continues below this ad

“The ICC hopes that the PCB will consider the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country as this is likely to impact the global cricket ecosystem, which it is itself a member and beneficiary of,” it said. “While the ICC respects the roles of governments in matters of national policy, this decision is not in the interest of the global game or the welfare of fans worldwide, including millions in Pakistan… The ICC’s priority remains the successful delivery of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup which should also be the responsibility of all its members including the PCB… It also expects the PCB to explore a mutually acceptable resolution, which protects the interests of all stakeholders,” it said.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
India A vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Warm up Match
India A vs USA T20 World Cup Warm up Match Today Live Cricket Score Updates: Tilak Varma will be in focus as he returns from injury. (BCCI Photo)
Had Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal chosen football over tennis
Football didn’t fully leave Nadal and Alcaraz, demarcated by generations, bound by the same quest for tennis greatness and love for football. (X)
Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup match against India, ICC warns of 'implications'
Wasim Akram India vs pakistan
The defining virtue of Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open: Grit more than charisma
Carlos Alcaraz becomes the youngest player to complete career Slam after beating Novak Djokovic in Australian Open 2026 final. (PHOTO: AP)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
The players wore traditional temple attire
Indian Cricket Team visits Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple ahead of final T20I vs NZ
Advertisement
Best of Express
Rahul Gandhi's reference to General Naravane's unpublished memoir triggers Lok Sabha uproar
Rahul Gandhi
14 Jharkhand workers stranded in Dubai: No wages, seized passports, and a 5,000-dirham threat
jharkhand migrant workers
Grammy Awards 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga go head to head
Grammy 2026 Bad Bunny
The 50 grand premiere review: Urvashi Dholakia, Karan Patel show suffers from Bigg Boss hangover
Karan Patel, Urvashi Dholakia, Ridhi Dogra show The 50 review
YouTube satirist mocked Saudi Royals, London court ordered kingdom to pay him $4.1 million, find out what happened in between
The comedian found out from cyber experts that his phone had been infected with Pegasus
Indian-origin entrepreneur shares how one cold email to a CEO transformed his career: 'He responded in an hour'
Mehl Nariyawala, the co-founder and President of Matic Robots, took to X and shared screenshots of the email exchange
India A vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Warm up Match
India A vs USA T20 World Cup Warm up Match Today Live Cricket Score Updates: Tilak Varma will be in focus as he returns from injury. (BCCI Photo)
Had Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal chosen football over tennis
Football didn’t fully leave Nadal and Alcaraz, demarcated by generations, bound by the same quest for tennis greatness and love for football. (X)
Budget positions India to govern growth with judgement and resilience
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, union budget
What does this Budget have for individual taxpayers?
Budget
Move aside momos and chaat, Korean street food thelas are the new rage now
Korean
Users increasingly likely to follow AI chatbot’s advice without question, Anthropic study finds
Claude
Advertisement
Feb 02: Latest News