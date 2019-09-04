‘Always Crying’: Harbhajan Singh slams Adam Gilchrist for tweet on 2001 Eden Test hat-trick

Harbhajan Singh, who became the first Indian to take a hat-trick in Test cricket, has slammed Adam Gilchrist for his tweet on the Turbanators historic feat against Australia in the 2001 Test.

In the legendary Test match at Eden Gardens, Singh had bowled a memorable spell to lead India to a famous win. His hat-trick victims were Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist, and Shane Warne.

However, Gilchrist, who was Harbhajan’s second victim, replied to a fan’s post on Twitter that had a clip of Harbhajan’s hat-trick with, ruing that there was no DRS in place.

But Gilchrist’s response did not go down well with the former India off-spinner who wrote, “U think u would have survived for long if not first ball ? Stop crying over these things mate. Thought u would talk sense after ur playing days.. but few things never change u r the prime example of that. Always crying”

U think u would have survived for long if not first ball ? Stop crying over these things mate..thought u would talk sense after ur playing days.. but few things never change u r the prime example of that. Always crying 😢 https://t.co/hRLyNdLbkB — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 4, 2019

Harbhajan was the first Indian to pick up a Test hat-trick (vs Australia in Kolkata in 2001) after which left-arm pacer Irfan Pathan repeated the feat when he took three wickets off consecutive balls against Pakistan in Karachi in 2006.

Jasprit Bumrah became the only third Indian cricketer to get a hat-trick in Test cricket during the second Test against West Indies at Sabina Park.