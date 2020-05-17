Shahid Afridi has crossed all limits, no further relations with him: Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh slammed Shahid Afridi for his inflammatory comments. (Source: Reuters) Harbhajan Singh slammed Shahid Afridi for his inflammatory comments. (Source: Reuters)

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, on Sunday, slammed Shahid Afridi for his comments on India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK).

Afridi, during his visit to the POK, said that he wanted to play his ‘last PSL season from the Kashmir team’ and made derogatory comments on the Indian Prime Minister, a snippet of which was widely shared on social media on Sunday-

Commenting on Afridi’s remarks, the veteran spinner also said that he had only contributed to Afridi’s fund on his request in goodwill gesture and its benevolent causes.

But following Afridi’s latest statement, he will not do so anymore. Harbhajan also spoke about the backlash where netizens questioned his nationality and categorically stated that he doesn’t have to prove his loyalty to people on social media.

“I thought he was our friend but this not how a friend behaves. Ye badtameezi hai (It’s rude). He should have stayed within his limits but unfortunately keeps on talking rubbish about our country and our PM. What I did for him was in good faith and people suffering due to the Coronavirus. But from now on no further relations with him. No more message or helping him. He has to learn how to respect other people,” Harbhajan said on Sports Tak.

“Even our Prime Minister has said that Coronavirus is a fight that extends beyond borders, religions, and caste. So we were very clear with the cause that we were promoting, which was simply to help those in crisis.”

“But this man (Afridi) is talking ill about our country. All I have to say is we have nothing to do with Shahid Afridi. He has no right to speak ill against our country and he should stay in his country and limits,” Harbhajan remarked.

“He is no more my friend. Maybe he is eyeing a political career. But if so then he should do it at his own strength and not by abusing our PM and our country. If that is the way then I don’t think his political career will last long,” he added.

