After ICC tweet, Harbhajan Singh calls field restriction rule unfair for bowlers, Sachin Tendulkar agrees

Harbhajan Singh expressed that bowlers should be part of the ICC in order to make the game more balanced. (PTI/File Photo) Harbhajan Singh expressed that bowlers should be part of the ICC in order to make the game more balanced. (PTI/File Photo)

A new debate has emerged among the Indian cricket stars regarding the ICC’s rule on field restrictions and change of balls in ODI cricket. The episode began with ICC’s tweet, in which they hailed the pair of Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly for accumulating over 8000 runs while batting together.

Taking note, Tendulkar responded that it could have been more had the new fielding rules had been implemented then. Tagging former teammate and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, the batting legend wrote, “How many more do you think we would’ve been able to score with the restriction of 4 fielders outside the ring and 2 new balls?”

This brings back wonderful memories Dadi. How many more do you think we would’ve been able to score with the restriction of 4 fielders outside the ring and 2 new balls? 😉@SGanguly99 @ICC https://t.co/vPlYi5V3mo — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 12, 2020

Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also joined the conversation and expressed that bowlers should be part of the ICC in order to make the game more balanced. He also mentioned that the game is drifting more into the batsmen’s favour and targets above 320 are also being chased down rather comfortably.

At least few more thousands runs easily..such a bad rule this is..need few bowlers in @ICC to keep th balance right bitween bat and ball.. and games become more competitive when team scores 260/270 now days everyone scorning 320/30 plus and getting chased as well often https://t.co/7h41xWKVYD — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 12, 2020

Sachin backed Harbhajan’s claim and included that both the rules and surfaces should be taken into consideration.

Couldn’t agree with you more Bhajji! Even I feel the rules and surfaces both need to be looked into. https://t.co/QZqJ2sB761 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 13, 2020

What are the field restriction rules in ODIs?

In both Women and Men 50-over contests, only two players are allowed to remain outside the 30-yard circle. Two more fielders are allowed outside the 30-yard after the 10th over and it remains the same until the 40th over.

In the final 10 overs, a maximum of five fielders are allowed outside the circle in Men’s ODIs, while only four are allowed in Women’s cricket.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd