Wednesday, May 13, 2020
After ICC tweet, Harbhajan Singh calls field restriction rule unfair for bowlers, Sachin Tendulkar agrees

Harbhajan Singh stated that the game is drifting more into the batsmen's favour and targets above 320 are also being chased down rather comfortably.

By: Sports Desk | Published: May 13, 2020 2:58:32 pm
Harbhajan Singh, India vs pakistan, Champions Trophy 2017, Yuvraj Singh, Virat Kohli Harbhajan Singh expressed that bowlers should be part of the ICC in order to make the game more balanced. (PTI/File Photo)

A new debate has emerged among the Indian cricket stars regarding the ICC’s rule on field restrictions and change of balls in ODI cricket. The episode began with ICC’s tweet, in which they hailed the pair of Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly for accumulating over 8000 runs while batting together.

Taking note, Tendulkar responded that it could have been more had the new fielding rules had been implemented then. Tagging former teammate and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, the batting legend wrote, “How many more do you think we would’ve been able to score with the restriction of 4 fielders outside the ring and 2 new balls?”

Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also joined the conversation and expressed that bowlers should be part of the ICC in order to make the game more balanced. He also mentioned that the game is drifting more into the batsmen’s favour and targets above 320 are also being chased down rather comfortably.

Sachin backed Harbhajan’s claim and included that both the rules and surfaces should be taken into consideration.

What are the field restriction rules in ODIs?

In both Women and Men 50-over contests, only two players are allowed to remain outside the 30-yard circle. Two more fielders are allowed outside the 30-yard after the 10th over and it remains the same until the 40th over.

In the final 10 overs, a maximum of five fielders are allowed outside the circle in Men’s ODIs, while only four are allowed in Women’s cricket.

