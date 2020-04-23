‘Team relies heavily on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, need more match-winners’: Harbhajan Singh

Rohit Sharma, right, celebrates with captain Virat Kohli after hitting a boundary during the third one-day international cricket match between India and Australia in Bangalore. (AP Photo) Rohit Sharma, right, celebrates with captain Virat Kohli after hitting a boundary during the third one-day international cricket match between India and Australia in Bangalore. (AP Photo)

India cricketer Harbhajan Singh feels that the current Indian unit lacks match-winners, adding that the youngsters are more worried about losing their spot from the team, which often results in them under performing.

“The current team relies heavily on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The team need more match-winners,” Harbhajan said during a live chat with Rohit on Instagram on Thursday.

“Players are more worried about losing their spot in the team and that’s why the youngsters sometime are not being able to perform,” he added.

The off-spinner also praised Karnataka batsman KL Rahul for his recent performance with the bat in New Zealand. Praising the incumbent wicketkeeper-batsman in limited over format, Harbhajan said apart from Kohli and Rohit, he is one candidate that can be seen as a good prospect in the current batch.

“Apart from Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul is another match-winner. He can bat at 5 or 6 and at the same time perform at the top order,” Harbhajhan said about KL.

Speaking more on the youngsters, who according to him have not been used much is Shubman Gill. The 2011-World Cup winner felt that a rising talent like Gill should have been given a match in India’s last tour to New Zealand.

“Someone like Shubman Gill, who has been there with the team for a significant time was not given a chance in New Zealand. I don’t have any objection with Prithvi Shaw playing, but you cannot take someone like Gill with the teams on tours and not give him a chance to play.”

Harbhajan also spoke about Dhoni’s absence from the national team, stating that there are very little chances of the former India skipper making a comeback to the side.

“I’m sure Dhoni will definitely play in the IPL but according to me he has made up his mind to not don the blue jersey anymore,” the 39-year-old said.

