Harbhajan Singh, Rohit Sharma express shock over Suresh Raina’s decision to retire

Following the footsteps of his favourite captain and mentor MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, one of India’s prolific white ball players in the last decade and a half, announced his retirement on Saturday from International cricket.

“It was nothing but lovely playing with you, Mahi . With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind,” Raina posted on his Instagram page.

Raina’s CSK teammate Harbhajan Singh, however, expressed his shock over the 33-year old’s decision. He said, “Quite shocked about Raina’s retirement. Still feel you have a lot to give to the game in blue, with age and fitness on ur side but as they say you know when you know. All the best for your 2nd inn. God bless you!”

Rohit Sharma also joined in to express his shock, saying, “Bit shocking but I guess you feel it when you feel it. Good career bro, have a great retirement, still remember the time when we came into the squad Grinning face with smiling eyes best wishes moving forward.”

Quite shocked about @ImRaina’s retirement.. still feel u have a lot to give to the game in blue, with age and fitness on ur side.. but as they say you know when you know.. all the best for your 2nd inn.. God bless you — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 16, 2020

Bit shocking but I guess you feel it when you feel it. Good career bro, have a great retirement, still remember the time when we came into the squad 😁 best wishes moving forward @ImRaina pic.twitter.com/63nmPkuiMM — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 16, 2020

The 33-year-old is among the few who scored centuries across formats having played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20 Internationals with nearly 8000 international runs. His best moment was a crucial unbeaten knock in a tricky World Cup quarter-final against Australia during the triumphant 2011 campaign.

