‘Have they committed crime by taking wickets?’: Harbhajan Singh questions Washington Sundar’s selection

Harbhajan Singh (File Photo) Harbhajan Singh (File Photo)

Harbhajan Singh has expressed dismay at the continued non-selections of a few spin bowlers playing in Indian domestic cricket like Jalaj Saxena, Akshay Wakhare and Shahbaz Nadeem. He went on to question how Washington Sundar, who he said ‘doesn’t even spin the ball’, continues to be selected in the T20I team.

Speaking to Sportstar, Harbhajan said, “There is a spinner named Jalaj Saxena (347 FC wickets and 6334 FC runs). They just refuse to consider him. He has been bowling superbly for so many seasons. Wakhare (279 wickets in 83 FC games) is a consistent bowler but no one looks at him. And then you say, spinners are getting lost in Indian cricket.”

“They pick this guy called Washington Sundar, who doesn’t even spin the ball. I just don’t get it. Why don’t you encourage a bowler who bowls genuine spin, who can lure the batsman out and have him stumped. If Washington can bat a bit, so can Jalaj, who is also a proper spinner,” he added.

Over the last year, India have tried out spin bowling options who can contribute with the bat in T20Is. Krunal Pandya and Washington Sundar have been tried out over the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav so as to strengthen the India batting order.

“You have to develop these bowlers by giving them confidence. I want to know what wrong has Saxena done? Has he, Wakhare or Shahbaz Nadeem committed a crime by taking wickets?” Harbhajan went on to add.

Harbhajan has spoken about not being convinced by Washington Sundar before as well. Speaking last year, he said Ravichandran Ashwin should be brought back to the limited-overs team in place of Sundar as Ashwin has more variations with the ball and can also bat a bit.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd