Harbhajan Singh shuts down ‘panauti’ talk about Ahmedabad stadium after India win T20 World Cup final: ‘Done and dusted’

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has said that India winning or losing cricket matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has nothing to do with the venue and depends purely on performances by the team.

The 45-year-old said that India’s loss in the 2023 ODI World Cup final had more to do with Australia playing well and not because the game happened at the venue.

“When two good teams play against each other, one will obviously lose. When India played against Australia (in 2023), Australia were the better team on that particular day. In this game, we saw if you put your right foot forward from ball one, you will get the results. Whatever people used to think, that this ground is a ‘panauti’ (unlucky) or whatsoever I have heard on social media, that is done and dusted now.”