Harbhajan Singh opens up about what scares him the most

India cricketer Harbhajan Singh says that traveling on an aircraft scares him the most. Harbhajan, who is renowned for terrorizing batsmen with his deliveries, had to travel with the Indian cricket team to several foreign tours. However, it was only in a recent television show- ‘No Filter Neha’ that Singh revealed his phobia. “I have a phobia of traveling in a flight, am scared of it. Now it has reduced considerably. I also have a phobia of getting into a lift. What if it stops and I am stranded alone?”

Another thing which the Turbanator is scared of is a swing. “I could never sit on a swing. It scared the living daylights out of me. I feel like vomiting. My wife, Geeta said it’s a very simple ride, they’re going to show us around- “Lekin main jab baitha, that lift actually went up so fast that the moment it came down, meri saans upar ki upar, neeche ki neeche!”

Recollecting another funny incident, Bhajji revealed that he had lost a shopping trolley for Avocados. ” I loved Avocados. The moment I saw them at an airport I kept my trolley aside. I collected a few avocados and I was so happy.” I gave it to my wife and she said its good. She took it and then she asked me where the trolley is? I said where’s the trolley? So I was running around, looking around here and there that where is the trolley? But luckily it was just there.”

Harbhajan Singh made his Test debut vs Australia at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in 1998. In a career spanning more than a decade, Singh has 417 wickets in Tests, 269 victims in ODIs and 25 in T2OI’s.