Can we leave KL Rahul alone? He has not done any crime: Harbhajan Singh

Former Indian player Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter on Thursday, asking everyone to stop arguing and counter arguing about KL Rahul’s form and leave the player be. He also backed the player to come out of his rough patch as a stronger batter.

“Can we leave @klrahul alone guys ? He hasn’t done any crime.He is still a top player. He will come back strong.we all go thru such patches in international cricket.he is not the first one and last one. so please respect the fact that he is our own 🇮🇳 player and have faith,” the bowler, nicknamed the Turbanator, posted.

Can we leave @klrahul alone guys ? He hasn’t done any crime.He is still a top player. He will come back strong.we all go thru such patches in international cricket.he is not the first one and last one. so please respect the fact that he is our own 🇮🇳 player and have faith 🙏 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 21, 2023

Rahul’s poor form and his continued inclusion in the Indian Test team setup has been a topic of heated debate in the cricket circles for a while now.

A couple of days ago, Singh had also jumped into the Shubman Gill or KL Rahul debate after the latter was removed from team India’s vice-captaincy on Sunday.

“Yes because he is longer the vice-captain now. The team was just announced now and I feel the reason why he hasn’t been named the vice-captain is because Shubman Gill will be picked for the next match over KL Rahul,” Harbhajan had told India Today.

“Gill has been in terrific form of late, in ODIs and T20Is. He became the super hero and I feel he will definitely get the chance. Also for Rahul, his dismissal today clearly shows that he is going through a rough time. He has a lot of quality and his a big player but his numbers could have been a lot better,” he had said.