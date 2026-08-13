‘Look at Messi’: Harbhajan says age no bar for Virat, Rohit to play 2027 WC

Former India tweaker Harbhajan Singh brought up the example of Argentine great Lionel Messi to weigh in on if Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma can play in the 2027 ODI World Cup. Harbhajan said that if a 39-year-old Messi can help Argentina reach the final of the 2026, there’s nothing stopping the two Indian veterans from having an impact in the ODI World Cup.

“Whoever the player is, I believe the marker should be performance, not age. Virat may be 39 but if he is still beating those 20-year-old guys on the field, it (his age) doesn’t matter. Look at Lionel Messi. At 40 (39), five men fail to stop him. If a player has that kind of fitness and skill where even five opponents can’t keep him at bay, then we know that skill always takes precedence,” Harbhajan said in a PII podcast.