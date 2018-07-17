Harbhajan Singh encourages Indians to learn from Croatia, stop Hindu-Muslim fight

Harbhajan Singh has appealed for a change in mindset. (File photo) Harbhajan Singh has appealed for a change in mindset. (File photo)

As France and Croatia readied to face off in arguably the biggest game on the planet, cricketer Harbhajan Singh had a strong message to share for his fellow Indians. Croatia who played and lost the World Cup final 4-2 at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, became an example to follow world over. A tiny nation with population of just over 40 lakhs (as per 2016), Croatia were looking to become the second smallest country to win the World Cup but couldn’t replicate their giant killing in the crucial game. Despite that, they gave everyone reason to dream and learn from as they went further in the competition with heavyweights falling by the wayside.

Harbhajan, before kickoff on Sunday, had tweeted that a small country of about 50 lakh has reached the World Cup final while we in India, with a population of 135 crore, continue to play the Hindu-Muslim game. He followed up the comment with the hashtag “#sochbadlodeshbadlega” (change your thinking and the country will change too).

In the tweet he wrote, “लगभग 50 लाख की आबादी वाला देश क्रोएशिया फ़ुटबॉल वर्ल्ड कप का फाइनल खेलेगा और हम 135 करोड़ लोग हिंदू मुसलमान खेल रहे है।#soch bdlo desh bdlega” (Croatia, a country of almost 50 lakh population, will play the World Cup final and we, country of 135 crore, are playing Hindu-Muslim). A day later, he called for the tweet to be taken positively and an option to learn and improve.

“I don’t think there is any need to overreact on my tweet. What I wanted to say I have already done that. I feel we should look at the positive side of it. It is obviously hurting to see that in spite of being such a huge nation, and having such a great sporting culture, we are still decades away from playing the football world cup finals,” Harbhajan was quoted as saying by India Today.

Harbhajan is part of the commentary panel in the United Kingdom with India playing England in T20s, ODIs and Tests to follow.

